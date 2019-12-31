The Grudge

Andrea Riseborough finds the breaker box in ‘The Grudge.’

 SCREEN GEMS

“THE GRUDGE” (R)

A house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. With Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Jacki Weaver, Lin Shaye. . Rated R for disturbing violence and bloody images, terror, some language. 93 min. [PV]

—Rob Hedelt

