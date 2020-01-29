“GRETEL & HANSEL” (PG)
A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into the dark woods in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon terrifying evil. With Sophia Lillis, Samuel Leakey, Alice Krige. Rated PG-13 for disturbing images/thematic content, brief drug material. 87 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“THE RHYTHM SECTION” (R)
A woman seeks revenge against those who caused a plane crash that killed her family. With Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown. Rated R for violence, sexual content, language throughout and some drug use. 109 min. [MC, PV, RF]
