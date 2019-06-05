“DARK PHOENIX” (PG-13) Jean Grey gets incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than the rest of humanity. With Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action including some gunplay, disturbing images, and brief strong language. 113 min. [MC, PV]
“THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2” (PG) This continues the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day. With the voices of Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Dana Carvey. Rated PG for some action and rude humor. 86 min. [MC, PV]