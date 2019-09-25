ABOMINABLE

“Abominable" features the voices of Joseph Izzo, Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor and Albert Tsai.

 Universal Studios

“ABOMINABLE” (PG)

A magical Yeti seeks a way to return to his family, and gets help from a young girl in this animated tale. With the voices of Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson. Rated PG for some action and mild rude humor. 92 min. [MC, PV, RF]

—Rob Hedelt

