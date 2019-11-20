“A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD” (PG)
Based on the true story of the friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. With Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper. Rated PG for some strong thematic material, a brief fight, and some mild language. 108 min. [MC, PV]
“FROZEN 2” (PG)
Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven travel to an an enchanted land to find the origin of Elsa’s powers. With the voices of Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel. Rated PG for action/peril, thematic elements. 103 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“21 BRIDGES” (R)
An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. With Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons. Rated R for violence and language throughout. 99 min. [MC, PV, RF]
—Rob Hedelt
