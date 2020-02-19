“BRAHMS: THE BOY II” (PG-13)
After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms. With Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery. Rated PG-13 for terror, violence, disturbing images and thematic elements. 86 min. [PV, RF]
“THE CALL OF THE WILD” (PG)
A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. With Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Cara Gee. Rated PG for some violence, peril, thematic elements and mild language. 105 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE” (PG-13)
A humiliating high school mishap from 1992 sends the Impractical Jokers on the road, competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four jokers. With Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto, James Murray. Rated PG-13 for suggestive content, language, drug references and brief nudity. 93 min. [RF]
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.