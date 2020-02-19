Call of the Wild

One of the benefits of working with an animated dog: the canine was not subjected to Harrison Ford’s potent body odor after months of method acting as an Alaskan prospector.

 Twentieth Century Fox

“BRAHMS: THE BOY II” (PG-13)

After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms. With Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery. Rated PG-13 for terror, violence, disturbing images and thematic elements. 86 min. [PV, RF]

“THE CALL OF THE WILD” (PG)

A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. With Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Cara Gee. Rated PG for some violence, peril, thematic elements and mild language. 105 min. [MC, PV, RF]

“IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE” (PG-13)

A humiliating high school mishap from 1992 sends the Impractical Jokers on the road, competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four jokers. With Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto, James Murray. Rated PG-13 for suggestive content, language, drug references and brief nudity. 93 min. [RF]

—Rob Hedelt

