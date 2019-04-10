“AFTER” (PG-13)
A young woman falls for a guy with a dark secret, beginning a rocky relationship. With Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Selma Blair, Josephine Langford. Rated PG-13 for sexual content and some college partying. 106 min. [MC, PV]
“HELLBOY” (R)
A reboot of the graphic novel about a being caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battling an ancient sorceress bent on revenge. With David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane. Rated R for strong bloody violence, gore and language. 121 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“LITTLE” (PG-13)
A woman is transformed into her younger self at a point in her life when the pressures of adulthood become difficult to take. With Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Marsai Martin. Rated PG-13 for suggestive content. 109 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“MINE 9” (PG)
Two miles into the earth, nine Appalachian miners struggle to survive after a methane explosion leaves them with one hour of oxygen. With Terry Serpico, Mark Ashworth, Kevin Sizemore. 104 min. [MC]
“MISSING LINK” (PG)
Mr. Link recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost to help find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, this trio of explorers travel the world to help their new friend. With the voices of Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis, Zoe Saldana. Rated PG for action/peril and some mild rude humor. 95 min. [MC, PV, RF]