“THE ADDAMS FAMILY” (PG)
An animated version of Charles Addams’ cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. With the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor, action. 87 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“JEXI” (R)
A comedy about what can happen when you love your phone more than anything else in your life. With Rose Byrne, Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp. Rated R for strong/crude sexual content and language throughout, some drug use and graphic nudity. 80 min. [PV]
“GEMINI MAN” (PG-13)
An over-the-hill hit man faces off against a younger clone of himself. With Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Will Smith, Clive Owen. Rated PG-13 for violence and action throughout, and brief strong language. 117 min. [MC, PV, RF]
