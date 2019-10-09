addamsfamily

Charlize Theron, Bette Midler, Oscar Isaac, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, and Finn Wolfhard star in ‘The Addams Family.’ Which one voices Thing? We may never know.

 MGM

“THE ADDAMS FAMILY” (PG)

An animated version of Charles Addams’ cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. With the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor, action. 87 min. [MC, PV, RF]

“JEXI” (R)

A comedy about what can happen when you love your phone more than anything else in your life. With Rose Byrne, Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp. Rated R for strong/crude sexual content and language throughout, some drug use and graphic nudity. 80 min. [PV]

“GEMINI MAN” (PG-13)

An over-the-hill hit man faces off against a younger clone of himself. With Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Will Smith, Clive Owen. Rated PG-13 for violence and action throughout, and brief strong language. 117 min. [MC, PV, RF]

—Rob Hedelt

