Cho Yeo-jeong is filled with woe and disappointment upon finding there is yet another set of stairs to climb in ‘Parasite.’

 NEON/CJ Entertainment

“BAD BOYS FOR LIFE” (R)

Policemen Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride as members of a team trying to take down a ruthless drug lord. With Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton. Rated R for strong, bloody violence, language, sexual references and drug use. 123 min. [MC, PV, RF]

“DOOLITTLE” (PG)

A physician discovers he can talk to animals. With Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent and the voices of a host of stars. Rated PG for some action, rude humor and brief language. 106 min. [MC, PV, RF]

“PARASITE” (R)

In this Korean film, with subtitles, the unemployed members of one family ingratiate themselves into another that’s wealthy and glamorous, getting entangled in an unexpected incident. With Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, and Park So-dam. Rated R for language, violence and sexual content. 132 min. [RF]

—Rob Hedelt

