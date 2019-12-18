“BOMBSHELL” (R)
A group of women decide to take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at their network. With Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Allison Janney, Malcolm McDowell. Rated R for sexual material and language throughout. 108 min. [PV]
“CATS” (PG)
A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. With Taylor Swift, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, James Corden. Rated PG for some rude and suggestive humor. 102 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER” (PG-13)
The surviving members of the Resistance face the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. With Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, John Boyega, Billy Dee Williams. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action. 155 min. [MC, PV, RF]
