“CHARLIE’S ANGELS” (PG-13)
When a young engineer blows the whistle on dangerous tech, Charlie’s Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line. With Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Elizabeth Banks, Patrick Stewart. Rated PG-13 for action/violence, language and some suggestive material. 119 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“FORD V. FERRARI” (PG-13)
American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference and the laws of physics to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at Le Mans in 1966. With Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe, Christian Bale. Rated PG-13 for some language and peril. 152 min. [MC, PV]
“THE GOOD LIAR” (R)
A con man sets his sights on his latest mark, a recently widowed woman worth millions. But the simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes. With Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey. Rated R for some strong violence, and for language and brief nudity. 109 min. [PV, RF]
“THE IRISHMAN” (R)
A mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa. With Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Jesse Plemons, Anna Paquin, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel. Rated R for pervasive language, strong violence. 209 min. [PV]
