“BLACK CHRISTMAS” (PG-13)
A group of female students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break. With Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue. Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, thematic content involving sexual assault, language, sexual material, drinking. 98 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (PG-13)
The gang is back, but the game has changed, as players must brave parts unknown to escape the world’s most dangerous challenge. With Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Ashley Scott, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito. Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language. 114 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“RICHARD JEWELL” (R)
The story of a security guard who was wrongly blamed for setting off a bomb at the 1996 Olympics. With Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Brandon Stanley. Rated R for language including some sexual references, and brief bloody images. 131 min. [MC, PV, RF]
