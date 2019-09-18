“AD ASTRA” (PG-13)
An astronaut undertakes a mission across the solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and a doomed expedition that 30 years later is threatening the universe. With Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones. Rated PG-13 for some violence and bloody images, and for brief strong language. 122 min. [MC, RF]
“DOWNTON ABBEY” (PG)
As the Crawley family of Downton are revisited in the early 20th century, there’s big new: the king and queen are coming for a visit. With Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Joanne Froggatt, Brendan Coyle, Penelope Wilton. Rated PG for thematic elements, some suggestive material, and language. 121 min. [PV, RF]
“RAMBO: LAST BLOOD” (R)
Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. With Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal. Rated R for strong graphic violence, grisly images, drug use and language. 89 min. [MC, PV, RF]
