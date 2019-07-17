“THE ART OF SELF- DEFENSE” (R)
After a man is attacked on the street, he enlists at a local dojo to learn martial arts from a charismatic teacher so he can defend himself. With Jesse Eisenberg, Alessandro Nivola, Imogen Poots. Rated R for violence, sexual content, graphic nudity and language. 104 min. [RF]
“THE LION KING” (PG)
After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery in this live-action version using real animals. With the voices of James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Oliver. Rated PG for sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements.118 min. [MC, PV, RF]