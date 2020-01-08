FILM-MERCY-REVIEW

Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan staring contest!

 Warner Bros. Pictures

“1917” (R)

In World War I, two British soldiers are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men from walking straight into a deadly trap. With Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays, Colin Firth. Rated R for violence, some disturbing images, and language. 119 min. [MC, PV, RF]

“JUST MERCY” (PG-13)

A civil rights defense attorney works to free a wrongly condemned prisoner on death row. With Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson. Rated PG-13 for thematic content including some racial epithets. 137 min. [MC, PV, RF]

“LIKE A BOSS” (R)

Two friends start a beauty company together, then have troubles with different approaches and a third person who isn’t what she seems. With Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek. Rated R for language, crude sexual material, and drug use. 83 min. [MC, PV, RF]

“UNDERWATER” (PG-13)

Researchers work to get to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory, but there’s another danger lurking. With Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action, terror and brief strong language. 95 min. [MC, PV]

—Rob Hedelt

Tags

Load comments