“GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS” (PG-13)
Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidora. With Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Ziyi Zhang, Bradley Whitford. Rated PG-13 for sequences of monster action violence and destruction, and for some language. 131 min. [PV, RF, MC]
“ROCKETMAN” (R)
A musical fantasy about the story of Elton John’s breakthrough years. With Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden. Rated R for language throughout, some drug use and sexual content. 121 min. [PV, RF, MC]
“MA” (R)
A lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. With Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis. 99 min. [PV, RF]