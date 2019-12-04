“DARK WATERS” (PG-13)
A corporate defense attorney takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of pollution. With Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Pullman, Mare Winningham. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, some disturbing images, and strong language. 126 min. [RF, PV]
“PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE” (G)
This is an animated featureinspired by the Playmobil brand toys. With the voices of Jim Gaffigan, Daniel Radcliffe, Meghan Trainor, Kenan Thompson. Rated G. 99 min. [RF, PV]
