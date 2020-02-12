“DOWNHILL” (R)
Barely escaping an avalanche during a ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. With Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Miranda Otto. Rated R for language and some sexual material. 85 min. [PV, RF]
“FANTASY ISLAND” (PG-13)
A horror adaptation of the popular TV show about a magical island resort. With Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday. Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, drug content, suggestive material and brief strong language. 109 min. [MC, RF]
“FIRST LADY” (PG)
A woman not married to the President runs for First Lady, but she winds up getting a better proposal than she ever expected. With Nancy Stafford, Corbin Bernsen, Stacey Dash. Rated PG for some thematic elements. 101 min. [RF]
“THE PHOTOGRAPH” (PG-13)
A series of intertwining love stories set in the past and in the present. With LaKeith Stanfield, Issa Rae, Chelsea Peretti. Rated PG-13 for sexuality and brief strong language. 106 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG” (PG)
After discovering a supernatural hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius. With Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden. Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor and brief mild language. 98 min. [MC, PV, RF]
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.