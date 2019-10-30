“ARCTIC DOGS” (PG)

When a fox working in the mail room tries to become a top dog in Arctic Blast Delivery, a more sinister group tries to stop him in this animated feature. With the voices of Anjelica Huston, James Franco, Jeremy Renner. Rated PG for some mild action and rude humor. 93 min. [MC, PV, RF]

“HARRIET” (PG-13)

The story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into an American hero whose courage and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. With Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn. Rated PG-13 for thematic content throughout, violent material and language including racial epithets. 125 min. [PV, RF]

”THE LIGHTHOUSE” (R)

The hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. With Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson, Valeriia Karaman. Rated R for sexual content, nudity, violence, disturbing images, language. 109 min. [RF]“MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN” (R)

In 1950s New York, a lonely private detective with Tourette’s Syndrome tries to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend. With Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha–Raw, Alec Baldwin. Rated R for language throughout including some sexual references, brief drug use, and violence. 144 min. [PV, RF]

“TERMINATOR: DARK FATE” (R)

Sarah Connor and a cyborg–human must protect a girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future. With Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis. Rated R for violence throughout, language and brief nudity. 128 min. [MC, PV, RF]

—Rob Hedelt

