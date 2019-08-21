“ANGEL HAS FALLEN” (R)
A Secret Service agent is framed for the attempted assassination of the president and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat. With Gerard Butler, Piper Perabo, Morgan Freeman. Rated R for violence and language throughout. 121 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“OVERCOMER” (PG)
A coach questions what’s happening in his life when he’s moved to lead a track team with only one runner. With Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby, Priscilla C. Shirer. Rated PG for some thematic elements. 119 min. [PV]
“THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON” (PG-13)
A young man runs away from his group home to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. With Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, Zack Gottsagen. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, language throughout, some violence and smoking. 93 min. [RF]
“READY OR NOT” (R)
A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game. With Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien. Rated R for violence, bloody images, language throughout, and some drug use. 95 min. [MC, PV, RF]