“INVISIBLE MAN” (R)
When a woman’s abusive ex takes his life and leaves her a fortune, she suspects it’s all a hoax. And as coincidences turn lethal, she works to prove she’s being terrorized by someone nobody can see. With Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer. Rated R for some strong bloody violence, and language. 125 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING” (PG-13)
A group of youths aspiring to become professional superheroes fight in a world full of people with abilities, also known as quirks. Deku and his fellow classmates from Hero Academy face Nine, the strongest villain yet. Animated with the voices of Felecia Angelle, Christopher Bevins, Johnny Yong Bosch. Rated PG-13 for violence and language (dubbed). 104 min. [RF]
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.