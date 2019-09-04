It Chapter Two

The grown-up Losers Club of "It Chapter Two." 

 Warner Bros.

”IT CHAPTER TWO” (R)

Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, all the members of the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. With Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Bill Skarsgård. Rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material. 209 min. [RF, PV, MC ]

—Rob Hedelt

Tags

Load comments