“THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN” (PG)
The story of a golden retriever owned by a race car driver who learns that the techniques needed on a track can also help you navigate a journey through life. With Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole, Kathy Baker and the voice of Kevin Costner as the voice of the dog. Rated PG for thematic material. 109 min. [MC, RF]
“BRIAN BANKS” (PG-13)
A football player’s dream of playing in the NFL are shattered when he’s wrongly convicted and sent to prison. Years later, he fights to clear his name and get back his dream. With Aldis Hodge, Greg Kinnear, Sherri Shepherd. Rated PG-13 for thematic content and related images, and for language. 99 min. [RF]
“DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD” (PG)
Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery of a lost city filled with gold. With Isabela Moner, Benicio Del Toro, Eva Longoria, Michael Peña, Eugenio Derbez. Rated PG for action and some impolite humor. 102 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“THE KITCHEN” (R)
The wives of New York gangsters in Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970s operate their husbands’ rackets after the men get locked up. With Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, Domhnall Gleeson, Tiffany Haddish, Common, Margo Martindale. Rated R for violence, language throughout and some sexual content. 103 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK” (PG-13)
A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives. With Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint. Rated PG-13 for terror/violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, language including racial epithets, and brief sexual references. 111 min. [MC, PV, RF]