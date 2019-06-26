Oz, the Australian-themed restaurant owned by "Real Housewives of Potomac" stars Ashley and Michael Darby, is closing, the couple announced this week.
The Arlington, Virginia, eatery, which served as a backdrop for some of the show's drama, will serve its last shrimp on the barbie on Sunday, according to the Darbys. The couple said in a statement that they plan to focus on their "multiple business ventures" - he's a real estate developer; she's a yogi with a line of "athleisure" fashions in the works - and the baby they are expecting soon.
"We are replacing one Aussie baby with a new Aussie baby, as we prepare to welcome our little boy," Michael Darby said.
Oz, which opened in 2015, housed more excitement than it served up to diners: Our Washington Post colleague Maura Judkis once called its offerings "bland" and "downright lazy."