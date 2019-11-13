James Bond

Daniel Craig stars as Bond, the subject of a Jan. 30 lecture.

Get ready for another round of Great Lives. The lineup for next year’s William B. Crawley Great Lives lecture series was revealed last week at a reception at the UMW’s Jepson Alumni Executive Center.

The 17th season begins Jan. 21, with 40th U.S. president Ronald Reagan by speaker Craig Shirley, and concludes with Keith O’Brien discussing pioneer female aviators on April 14. Great Lives was first introduced as an academic course by the Department of History and American Studies.

The lineup includes a mix of figures from the worlds of history (Frederick Douglass), entertainment (James Bond), literature (C.S. Lewis), science (Stephen Hawking) and sports (Tiger Woods).

Lectures given by bestselling biographers will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dodd Auditorium on the Fredericksburg campus. Admission is free.

“I always say this, but this season is probably the most impressive lineup ever,” said Professor Emeritus William Crawley, Great Lives founder and director.

For more information, visit umw.edu/greatlives.

