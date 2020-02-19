The rock band An Easier Softer Way Consortium began as a regular Thursday night jam in a basement rehearsal space organized by keyboardist/guitarist McKenzie Wills, who started the sessions about five years ago when he returned to the area after living in Hawaii.
Musician friends came and went, but eventually solidified into a lineup with Mike Newman on drums, Keith McConnell on bass and Adam Beason on guitar. Both Newman and Beason had played in previous bands with Wills.
“I went to a Trucker Troy show and I saw Adam Beason’s name as the opening act,” said Wills. “I had just come back from Hawaii a year before ... Adam and I played when he was 18 years old in Roanoke. I was down at Radford, so I was about 23—five years older than him. We played with a fellow who lives in Nashville now named Alan Thompson. We were trying to do a lot of Beatles stuff. They were turning me on to Dylan and I was turning them on to stuff like The Small Faces and Gram Parsons. It was just a real mixing pot, and we all loved The Allman Brothers and Traffic.”
Wills and Newman had played in a Fredericksburg band called The Mugly Fuglees. That group had many of the same ’60s rock influences that are the basis for ESWC.
Like Wills, McConnell was an established Fredericksburg musician who moved away to Texas for three years and returned to the area last year.
“When Keith got back to town, I saw him within 48 hours of him getting back and said, you need to come on over and start playing bass”, said Wills. “We locked that down as quick as we could.”
ESCW plays a mix of covers from the psychedelic ’60s and ’70s, along with originals mostly written by Wills, who has accumulated a large book of songs over the years.
“We’d like to do about half and half,” said Wills. “Right now, we’re about one-third originals. I’m working on writing newer songs. I wrote 50 or 60 songs in a big spell, then I didn’t really write. I did a lot of art, a lot of oil painting and now I’m writing again.”
Both the original and cover songs are selected for maximum audience appeal—the band wants to get people moving.
“There’s a lot of input about keeping the audience’s attention and keep them dancing,” said Wills. “I want to be interactive with the audience as much as we can. That’s why we’re there—to entertain and feed off the audience. We’re playing the music we want to play, but we also think it’s what the audience should want to hear.”
The band’s first gig in town was at the Recreation Center on William Street last November. They are returning there this Saturday night.
“We’re really excited about coming back,” said Wills. “We have about 50 percent new songs and we’re polishing up what we did. It’s a big open room and it feels like I’m pointed the right way with everyone in front of you. That’s what it’s all about.”
Before playing in front of a local audience, ESWC played some out-of-town gigs in Roanoke and Richmond. The band considers it a challenge to win over a new crowd.
“I like playing for strangers better,” said McConnell. “It’s more rewarding, because you know people here are just being nice. If you win over a stranger crowd it’s like, oh yeah!”
