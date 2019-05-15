The folks at Caledon State Park are celebrating the eighth annual Kids to Parks Day this Saturday in a big way—with their first-ever Eco-Olympics, and they are inviting all local families to join in the fun. For this special day, Caledon’s nature interpreters have teamed up with Virginia State Parks, the Master Naturalists, Tri-County Soil and Water, and the Department of Forestry to host a bevy of fun-filled nature-themed relay races, games, challenges and activities, where kids can learn about natural resources, the environment and the earth and the role they can play in preserving and protecting it.
The day’s events will include a recycling relay, a camouflage-themed game called Birds and Worms, an exciting water relay race that teaches how to avoid wasting water, and a giant memory game. In addition, kids will simulate the water cycle at a station dubbed “The Incredible Journey.”
“Kids to Parks Day was created to give children a flavor of the wonders that nature has to offer. Once they get outdoors and experience that, we hope they’ll want to do it again and again,” said park interpreter Callie Morgan. “Being outdoors gives them an opportunity to be curious. In contrast with technology, where they get everything immediately, when they are in nature, they have a chance to explore and discover things first-hand and to breathe, feel, smell and see everything that is out there.”
For local families who have yet to experience the wonderland of Caledon, which is less than an hour’s drive away, the day can serve as an introduction to the park’s many offerings. Throughout the year, its programs include eagle tours, night hikes, guided walks, astronomy sessions, storytelling, bonfire programs, bird-watching and crafts.
“Caledon is best known for its bald eagles. We have a very high concentration of nesting bald eagles that can be viewed almost every time you go down to the beach,” said Morgan. “The park is also deemed a National Natural Landmark because of its old growth forest. Sections of our forest have been untimbered for nearly 200 years, so some trees are 250 years old.”
The beaches along the Potomac River, which are an easy 2-mile hike from the parking area, were once under the sea and provide ample opportunity for visitors to search for sharks’ teeth and fossils. At the visitor center, guests can have an up-close view of specimens of bald eagles, and children can touch and explore furs, pelts and skulls of different woodland creatures in the Discovery Room.
The “Leave It to Beavers” program on May 25, is an example of the way the park’s interpreters can reveal the wonders of nature in just one little critter.
“Beavers are amazing. After humans, they are the second greatest manipulators of the environment,” said Morgan, who will lead the exploration. “Among the adaptions that will be featured are their sharp, strong teeth that enable them to chop down trees, their waterproof fur that allows them to survive in a semi-aquatic environment, and their multipurpose tails. They use their tails as a propeller to help them swim and they are hard and flat, so they can use them as a kickstand or counterbalance when they are dealing with something heavy. Most importantly, it serves as a means of communication. They slap their tails against the water to scare predators away and to warn other beavers if there is danger in the area.”
The program includes a van ride through the park where participants will explore the beach for beaver chews, dams and lodges, and learn about the effect beavers have on the environment. Because space is limited, preregistration is required, but to ensure that the opportunity is available for many visitors, the program will be offered three times throughout the summer.
Morgan notes that Kids to Park day is also the launch of Virginia State Parks’ Get Outdoors! Challenge. Families who visit five of Virginia’s 38 state parks from May 18-June 30 will be awarded a Virginia Parks Passport, which covers parking fees for any of the parks in the commonwealth.
“In this area, visiting five state parks in the area is very doable, with Caledon, Lake Anna, Leesylvania, Westmoreland and Widewater just a short drive away!” said Morgan. “Being outdoors is both relaxing and revitalizing, and the more we explore and experience nature the more we will feel ‘at home’ in the world.”