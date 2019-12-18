This weekend, families will have the opportunity to celebrate the season with unique and memorable experiences at two historic sites, George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate and Chatham Manor.
Christmas Illuminations
For the holiday festivities at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate, “Illuminations” is the operative word. At 8 p.m., guests gathered on the East Lawn will be treated to a magnificent view of awe-inspiring fireworks over the Potomac River, choreographed to festive seasonal music. While awaiting the fireworks display, visitors are welcome to stroll through the estate where they will encounter reenactors of the First Virginia Regiment as well as the hosts, George and Martha Washington, who will give their greetings just before the Illuminations.
As guests explore the historic area of the estate, they will have the opportunity to watch artisans demonstrate the 18th-century skill of creating chocolate and can partake of a range of beverages and refreshments from vendors as they warm up by the bonfire and enjoy holiday performances by musicians. Adding to the festive holiday ambience, local choirs will serenade guests throughout the evening. An unexpected pleasant surprise will be the chance to meet Aladdin the Camel, who makes seasonal appearances at the estate in a tradition harkening back to 1787 when George Washington had a camel brought to his home as a special treat for his guests.
The evening offers an opportunity for guests to explore the innovative and educational exhibits in its Education Center as well as the Orientation Center—where an impressive replica of the mansion and historic area, crafted from gingerbread by expert bakers, will be on display.
“There is always a wonderful, happy, festive crowd at the illumination. People are excited to be here and are energized to spend Christmastime at such a special place. The whole experience is quite a treat!” said spokesperson Rebecca Aloisi.
Christmas at Chatham
A highlight of Christmas festivities at the Chatham Manor this Saturday will be the opportunity to meet and greet and pose for photos with Civil War Santa. The hallmark of Santa from the 1800s that is most apparent is his suit. Unlike the red, black-belted outfit that folks are accustomed to seeing, this Civil War Santa wears a blue jacket with white stars and red-and-white striped trousers. This portrayal of Santa was inspired by the illustration created by artist Thomas Nast in the 1800s, in response to President Lincoln’s request for an image that would boost the morale of the North during the hardships of the war years.
Guests at Chatham will be treated to a portrayal of the Jolly Old Elf by Kevin Rawlings, a widely popular, acclaimed impersonator of Nast’s Santa. Rawlings’ convincing impersonation is rooted in his fascination with the Civil War and his depth of knowledge about its impact on both soldiers and civilians. In his book, “We Were Marching on Christmas Day,” Rawlings notes that some Southern children were worried about Santa’s journey during the Union blockade and one little girl even plotted a course that he could take to avoid the obstruction.
In addition, experienced interpreters of the Union’s 3rd U.S. Regular Infantry Regiment will be on-site in their encampment with its blazing fire and canvas shelter. “This will be an interactive scenario that will engage the visitors,” said spokesperson Paul Stier. “Families will learn about how soldiers cooked our rations of bacon, hardtack, fried corn and roasted chestnuts and the items they used to make their bland issued rations tastier. Soldiers will be reading newspapers out loud (the advertisements can be quite amusing), receiving gifts from Santa, singing period/seasonal songs, and cleaning their weapons.”
Guests are invited to eavesdrop on the campfire conversations among the soldiers who, missing their loved ones, share where they came from, what they had done before enlisting and what they planned on doing when they got out. These conversations may be familiar to the Regiment’s reenactors, the majority of whom who had previously served in the armed forces.
A complementary interactive home-front scenario will give visitors a glimpse of what the experience of the war years was like for families back home and how they supported their soldiers. “The display will include a working original hand-crank sewing machine where kids—and the young at heart—will be encouraged to learn to sew the basic daily items that would be mailed to the soldiers,” said Stier.
Members of the Friends of Chatham have invested their expertise and historical knowledge in carefully decorating various rooms of the mansion in accord with different periods of its existence since it was first completed in 1771. The group will also serve hot cider and cookies in the Summer House. “Both kids and their parents will enjoy visiting with Santa and learning a little about the history of Chatham. For those who have never been to the estate, this could be a wonderful introduction that will spark their desire to come again,” said Friends of Chatham vice president Catherine Walker.
“This is a wonderful family experience where families will have a chance to visit and see Santa and make a personal connection with the history that is right in our own backyard,” said National Park Service Interpretive Ranger Hilary Grabowska.
To ensure that everyone has a chance to visit with Santa, guests are asked to pick up a timed ticket at the Chatham front desk.
