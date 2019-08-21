Always striving to present new vistas in its breathtaking performances by world-class acrobats and artists, Cirque du Soleil will take its audience to new heights with its current touring production, “Volta,” playing Under the Big Top at Tysons Corner through September.
Harkening to Cirque’s origins when it was launched more than 30 years ago by an ambitious and talented team of young people with stilt-walking, fire-breathing and juggling street performances, “Volta” features street sports such BMX biking and rope skipping by international experts whose athletic skills are awe-inspiring. Adding to the show’s excitement, custom-composed electronic music conveys high energy and suspense, as well as depth of emotion. And, in this production, the story line that connects the performers’ stunning acts conveys a powerful message about self-acceptance and fulfillment in life that can benefit audiences of all ages.
The title, “Volta,” may be an intentional double entendre. The Latin word means a sudden change or turnabout, while at the same time, the term might connote voltage, the electric energy that permeates the production.
Cirque du Soleil’s powerful tale follows the internal transformation of a young man, Waz, who is ashamed of his unique trait—cerulean blue feathers for hair—for which he is ridiculed and ostracized by his societal peers, the Greys. This judgmental in-group is garbed in drab gray camouflage and travels as a herd though with virtually no interaction with one another. They are all fixated on “packaging” and presenting a morphed persona of themselves through cellphone selfies.
Waz lights up on the idea that, for him, the key to both fame and acceptance could be to win acclaim in the popular contest, “The Mr. WOW Show.” This plan, and all that follows, provide a stage for the jaw-dropping talents of Cirque du Soleil’s world-renowned acrobats and dancers, musicians, choreographers, costume designers and special effects technicians, as well as the fearless exploits of death-defying bikers and street sports masters.
In a dazzling costume of red and orange glitter, the over-the-top game host, Mr. Wow, struts the stage eliciting audience response before he judges each act with a thumbs-up or thumbs-down. Stunning Double Dutch rope skippers—with movements so rapid they appear as a blurred ellipse of light—elicit applause. Waz’s performance also seems on the verge of winning approval, until he loses his hat and all recoil at the sight of his blue-feathered pate. Shunned again, Waz retreats deeper than ever into isolation and spends his time in the safety of a cube watching videos of himself in happier childhood days.
But hope is on the way with the appearance of the Free Spirits, who follow their dreams with joyous abandon and see a wall not as a barrier but as a springboard. Their zest for life is portrayed by a team of acrobats sailing through the air and flipping high above the stage, empowered by trampoline to soar above the mundane world below. The quintessence of the Free Spirit is portrayed in their leader, Ela, who recognizes the inner beauty of others and urges them to let their light shine as she glides across the arena in a roller-skating ballet.
Waz hears the call to free his true self from the self-imposed imprisonment of his cube, but he is stifled by the inner conflict of taking that risk. His true heart begins to beat when he sees the feats that the liberated Free Spirits accomplish with ease—including hand-to-hand balancing on a unicycle, moves on the Swiss Rings, and mounting multiple suspended ladders, showing that the sky is the limit. At last, a piercing cherished memory releases his heart’s desire and he is infused with courage as he relives his boyhood and his mother’s constant encouragement to have faith in his true self—depicted in a heart-melting pas de deux accompanied by emotive violin music.
Waz’s moment of decision is conveyed through a mesmerizing strap act in which two performers, once intertwined, separate as one and his true self breaking free. His metamorphosis is depicted through acrobats, who sail through multitiered hexagon rings, and the possibility of his rise is conveyed through the graceful ballet of ascension in an unforgettable hair-suspension performance.
In an explosive finale representing Waz’s ultimate breakthrough and liberation, a team of daring BMX riders performs simultaneous, rapid-fire and meticulously timed flips and leaps off platforms and ramps.
With almost 50 performers from countries throughout the world, more than 25 technicians and a creative team of 15, nearly 150 people contribute to this big top production.
“The performances seem effortless, but that’s because our artists and acrobats have been training since they were kids,” said spokesperson Steven Ross, “and the result is mind-blowing! And in the big top productions, there is an exciting dynamic between the audience and the performers in which all feel, and respond to, each other’s emotions. I hope parents will take this opportunity to share with their children this positive message about self-acceptance and self-confidence, and I hope that experience will become a cherished family memory.”