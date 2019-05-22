Next weekend, the population of Richmond will skyrocket with the presence of hundreds of intragalactic visitors to celebrate GalaxyCon, a massive gathering of superhero greats, their creators and their fans, that is expected to draw a crowd of 15,000 attendees. The three-day festival featuring stars of comics, superheroes, science fiction, anime, cartoons, video games, wrestling and more also includes costume competitions, a plethora of photo-ops and open video gaming.
Visitors can enjoy meet and greets with film celebrities such as Pom Klementieff (Mantis from Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers”), Ralph Macchio and William Zabka from “The Karate Kid,” and Paige O’Hara and Richard White, Belle and Gaston from Disney’s animated 1991 classic “Beauty and the Beast.”
The spectrum of guest appearances also include Peter Capaldi from “Doctor Who,” John Barrowman from “Arrow,” Karan Ashley, Nakia Burrise, Michael Copon and Austin St. John from “Power Rangers” as well as John de Lancie, Brent Spiner and Michael Dorn from “Star Trek,” and Deep Roy from Tim Burton’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Creators and performers in the arenas of anime and animation, artists and writers, professional wrestlers and cosplayers will also be present.
Festivalgoers are encouraged to come in costume to take advantage of cosplay photo opportunities with special guests and backdrops, pop-up meet-ups with kindred spirits and costume competitions (open to all skill levels), with awards totaling $2,500, including $1,000 for best in show.
And, of course, gaming will play a huge role in the festivities. Tabletop Gaming will feature an array of opportunities for board gaming, card gaming and role-playing—both for the sheer fun of playing, but also for open-competition tournaments. A section of the venue will also be dedicated to open gaming, with more than 50 consoles for guests to play retro and cutting-edge favorites such as Xbox360, Xbox ONE, PlayStation 3 and 4, Nintendo Switch and Wii U.
Festivalgoers will also have the opportunity to purchase merchandise, ranging from video games and costumes to memorabilia.
Local game designer Brandon Rodriguez (SaltandPixel.com) was excited to see that GalaxyCon is being hosted just a short drive from Fredericksburg. He plans on attending the fan fest, and encourages families to do the same.
“It is the biggest event of its kind to come to the area and an unforgettable opportunity to be a part of the larger community of gamers and cosplay fans,” he said.