What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by attending plays that focus on the importance of family, generosity and acceptance? Fortunately, Stage Door Productions and Christian Youth Theater will have multiple chances for the public to see stories come to life this weekend. Learn more about CYT’s compelling rendition of a timeless holiday story, and Stage Door’s memorable production based on the iconic musical here:
‘FIDDLER ON THE ROOF JR.’
Those searching for a story about the importance of family with wonderful music won’t have to go far. Stage Door Productions’ youth actors are set to tell this classic tale while capturing the hearts of the audience.
Opening night for “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” is Friday at Chancellor High School, followed by two more shows on Saturday.
“Fiddler on the Roof” centers on the story of Tevye, a poor dairyman, and his family as they live their lives in the Jewish community of Anatevka, a small village in Czarist Russia, director Allyson Dodson said.
“Tevye is trying to marry off his daughters and instill in them the importance of tradition, all the while anti-Semitism is growing in and threatening their way of life,” she said.
Dodson explained the play’s unique format.
“Our production is a Jr. version that has been pared down from the original that people may be familiar with, but it still has all of the iconic moments people will be looking for, like the famous song ‘If I Were a Rich Man,’ ” she said.
With more than 40 cast members ranging from grades 2–12, Dodson said the production team has had to be creative about how the stage is set.
“Our production team has done an excellent job with designing sets and creating choreography that really takes the audience to Anatevka,” Dodson said. “We’ve done our best to be as culturally appropriate as possible, making sure we incorporate the Jewish traditions correctly. A notable moment in the show that folks won’t want to miss is our traditional bottle dance.”
“There are so many important themes that we touch on even in this Jr. version of the show,” Dodson said. “Obviously, tradition is a huge theme in the show, but there’s also the idea that, we should hold and honor our traditions, but we shouldn’t dismiss progress, either. Both have their time and place.”
‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’
Christian Youth Theater will bring Charles Dickens’ classic tale, “A Christmas Carol” to life. Director Josh King described the production as “the perfect story to put you into the holiday spirit.”
There will be numerous opportunities to see CYT’s performance of “A Christmas Carol.” The opening night is set to take place Friday at Spotsylvania High School.
King said there are 69 students between the ages of 8–18 in the cast.
In addition to more than 200 homemade costumes, parts of the set were programmed and built by one of CYT’s students and his father, such as the giant clock at center stage. “Hardware and imagination come together to tell this story,” King said.
King said the play also has important lessons to share about generosity and compassion.
“Follow Ebenezer Scrooge as he learns that money isn’t the only thing that matters during the holidays,” King said. “In one night, Scrooge sees his past, present and future with the way that his life is currently. He learns compassion from the smallest of people and begins to share his abundant wealth with all who are in need.
“The past has made us who we are in the present,” King said. “It is up to us to choose whether we let the past and present dictate who we will be in the future. We can’t change the past, but we can change how we view and react to the future. Change isn’t always a bad thing. Sometimes you just have to take a leap of faith.”
