Explore Virginia’s history trails from home
Virginia residents and history lovers can access 400 years of history through a mobile app. Curated by the Library of Virginia and Virginia Humanities, the app offers access to hundreds of stories chronicling Virginia’s well-known, under-told and unknown history, as well as details on historic sites throughout the state. The Virginia History Trails app is now overseen by the Virginia Tourism Corp. and is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play. For more information, go to americanevolution2019.com.
