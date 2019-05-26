Although the first running of Fredericksburg’s Soap Box Derby was in 1948, it wasn’t until three years later that it was officially affiliated with the All-American Soap Box Derby.
In 1952, James Monroe eighth-grader Douglas Redgrave (above, surrounded by fellow racers) was first to cross the finish line on that fine summer day, as a crowd of about 2,500 spectators lined city streets. He drove a purple and gold, Lions Club-sponsored car. He took home a host of prizes, including a free trip to Akron, Ohio, for the national race; a trophy; a bicycle; a tool board; and a radio.
Second-place finisher Dudley Brown, sponsored by Earle’s Shell Service, also took home a bicycle and other prizes. (At right, derby officials work on his car after a breakdown.)
The Free Lance–Star, Beck Chevrolet Corp. and the Junior Chamber of Commerce sponsored the race. C&P Telephone Co. had installed service between the start and finish lines. (At top right, Jaycee John Adams speaks on the special phone line.)
This year’s local derby, now held in Spotsylvania County, is set for Saturday at Dominion Raceway.
