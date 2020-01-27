Celebrate Washington’s 288th and Park’s 90th Birthdays
On Presidents Day, Feb. 17, George Washington Birthplace National Monument in Westmoreland will celebrate Washington’s 288th birthday and the park’s 90th birthday. At 11 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., living historians portraying a free 18th-century African American and James Madison will present a discussion on the American Revolution. There will be a party with cake and punch at 1 p.m., followed by a musical performance. The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Call 804/224-1732 or go to nps.gov/gewa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.