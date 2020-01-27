Celebrate Washington’s 288th and Park’s 90th Birthdays

On Presidents Day, Feb. 17, George Washington Birthplace National Monument in Westmoreland will celebrate Washington’s 288th birthday and the park’s 90th birthday. At 11 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., living historians portraying a free 18th-century African American and James Madison will present a discussion on the American Revolution. There will be a party with cake and punch at 1 p.m., followed by a musical performance. The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Call 804/224-1732 or go to nps.gov/gewa.

