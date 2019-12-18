PLAYER OF THE YEAR
VICTORIA BARRETT
North Stafford
The Class 5 player of the year finished with 744 kills, 109 aces, 389 digs, 56 blocks and 71 assists for the state runners-up.
COACH OF THE YEAR
NICOLE CANDELORA
North Stafford
She led the Wolverines (18-7) to district and Region 5D titles and their second straight appearance in the Class 5 state final.
EMILY FLAMM
Courtland
The junior had 305 kills and 154 digs en route to first-team Region 4B and second-team all-state honors.
MACKENZIE GREEN
Massaponax
The senior amassed 405 kills and 202 digs in helping the Panthers reach the Class 6 state quarterfinals.
NALANI McBRIDE
Mountain View
The sophomore libero accumulated 519 digs, 314 dimes (perfect passes) and 43 aces.
PAITYN WALKER
Colonial Forge
The area’s top setter doled out 989 assists and amassed 266 digs en route to second-team all-state honors.
MELODY WASHINGTON
Chancellor
The Battlefield player of the year finished with 501 assists, 243 digs and 94 kills for the season.
SECOND TEAM
Joselyn Jones (Colonial Forge): Senior middle blocker had 210 kills and will play at Pace (N.Y.)
Gabrielle Figueroa (North Stafford): Junior had 192 kills and starred in a state semifinal win.
Mya Green (Massaponax): Dished out 741 assists and added 322 digs, 95 kills.
Sophia Kaiser (Brooke Point): Three-year starter had 232 kills, 218 digs and 218 aces as a senior.
Lauren Wentzel (King George): Junior libero had 644 digs and 45 aces for the Foxes.
Emma Birkitt, King George: St. Lawrence-bound senior setter had 646 assists, 214 digs and 76 aces.
HONORABLE MENTION
Izabelle Allen, North Stafford
Ina Aoelua, Stafford
Megan Andrews, King George
Nella Bayard, Mountain View
Jayden Brown, Brooke Point
Macy Burnette, Courtland
Paige Dildine, Spotsylvania
Kimberly Dishman, Massaponax
Brenna Futrell, Mountain View
Olivia Haynes, Courtland
Lauren Hyman, Colonial Forge
Aubrey Lynch, North Stafford
Imani Lewis, Massaponax
Gabrielle Meader, Stafford
Sarah Statler, Riverbend
Kailey Schoolfield, Colonial Forge
Emma Shaeffer, Fredericksburg Christian
Haley Ann Smalls, Colonial Forge
Alexa Walsh, Chancellor
