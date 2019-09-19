A local family is grieving and still looking for answers as they prepare to bury their loved one following his untimely death last week while in police custody.
Aris Eduardo Lobo Perez, a 2019 graduate of Eastern View High School in Culpeper, was found deceased on the morning of Sept. 12 in a jail cell at New River Regional Jail in Dublin, Virginia in Pulaski County.
Perez, 18, had just started his freshman year at nearby Radford University, majoring in sports management. The Radford University Police Department arrested him the night before his death on a charge of public swearing or intoxication in public.
Many questions remain about what happened in the ensuing hours between the time Perez was booked at the jail around midnight and when jail personnel found him unresponsive at 7:50 a.m. while making routine checks for security and well-being.
“My brother passed away in police custody and they still haven’t contacted us with an initial report or anything,” said Aris Perez’s sister, Jennifer Turcios Ariela Lobo Perez, in a message early Wednesday to the Star-Exponent. “He was arrested by campus police and the university hasn’t called us with answers.”
The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division is handling the investigation into Perez’s death. That investigation remains ongoing as police wait for information from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
According to an email Wednesday from Tracie Cooper, Western District administrator in the medical examiner’s office, the cause and manner of Perez’s death “is pending at this time.”
Asked by the Star-Exponent on Monday if jail personnel made any overnight routine checks of Perez, jail superintendent Gregory Winston declined to provide details, pending completion of the state police investigation.
Jennifer Perez said her family wants to know why Aris was taken to a jail miles away from the campus, especially considering his serious medical history. Summer of 2018, she said, her brother was a passenger in “a horrifying car accident” that caused serious internal injuries and left Aris with a traumatic brain injury.
Jennifer Perez said the brain injury changed her brother.
“He wasn’t exactly the same anymore, which caused him to get bullied by some of his old friends that were supposed to be his close friends,” she said. “All of this led him to being depressed and going down a bad path.”
According to Jennifer Perez, Radford University officials were “very much aware of his condition” and were given medical records so Aris “would be given accommodations.” She said neither police nor the university contacted their mother about her son’s arrest until several hours after Aris was found unresponsive in the jail cell.
Radford University Chief of Staff and Vice President for University Relations Ashley Schumaker, asked about the family’s claims, said the school expresses its sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Aris Perez as they mourn his passing and honor his life.
“University officials have engaged in conversations with Aris’ family and have reached out on several occasions to continue those conversations,” Schumaker said in an email Wednesday to the Star-Exponent. “As a caring campus and close community, we want to provide continued engagement and direct support to Aris’ family during this very difficult time.”
The Virginia State Conference NAACP is also offering its support. In a statement Wednesday, the Richmond-based civil rights organization requested a state police investigation, saying Aris Perez’s death should not be investigated by local authorities.
“Mr. Lobo Perez’s death while in police custody is tragic,” the statement read. “The VSC NAACP seeks truth and justice for Mr. Lobo Perez and his family as they try to make sense of his death.”
Virginia State Conference NAACP President Robert Barnette said in a phone conversation they want all the details of the tragic incident.
“Just the circumstances of someone being arrested and incarcerated for what seems to be minor infractions of the law and he ends up losing his life,” he said.
Jennifer Perez said it’s ridiculous how little the family knows their loved one’s death.
“We have many unanswered questions that we will fight to get,” she said.
Aris Eduardo Lobo Perez was born in Charlottesville to Aris Lobo and Dixiana Perez, according to his obituary. In addition to his parents, he is survived by three siblings and two dogs.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. this Friday at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Culpeper Baptist with the Rev. Habacuc Diaz officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Found and Sons is handling funeral arrangements.
