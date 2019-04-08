There is something about baseball that transcends age.
Baseball can turn boys into men and men back into boys. And this is the time of year when both transformations occur.
Since I discovered baseball at the age of 6 or 7, this has always been a magical time of year. Another baseball season begins. It is time to get the bats and balls and gloves out again.
I never played on an organized team until I was in the eighth grade. There were no youth leagues when I was growing up. But still we played, in pastures and hayfields and abandoned lots.
We didn’t need nine kids to play. Three was enough—one to pitch, one to hit and one to chase balls down in the field. We took turns at all three positions and quit when we got tired—or mad.
We used feed sacks filled with dirt and even dried cow piles for bases. We didn’t care. To us they were as shiny and bright as the bases in Major League ballparks.
A new ball was like a nugget of gold. Mostly we played with balls with ripped seams or ones recovered in black electrical tape.
If there were more than nine kids who wanted to play, well, that was OK, too. Just last week I was reminiscing with a friend whose father, Winnie Eddins, made the game available to dozens of children.
Almost every summer evening, all the neighborhood kids would gather on the vacant lot next to his house to play softball.
Winnie would pitch and his wife, Pam, would catch. Sometimes there were 20 or 25 kids in the infield and outfield on this one neighborhood team.
Everyone got to bat and everyone got to chase balls in the field. No one sat on the bench and felt left out. There was no pressure whatsoever and every kid had fun until darkness ended the game.
It was much the same in our neighborhood, although on a smaller scale, because we lived in the country and there were fewer kids. We gathered in front of C.H. Somers’ house, in Knox Gibbs’ pasture or in Pilling’s heifer lot and played for hours on end.
Tubby Pilling’s lot was the best because the heifers ate the grass close to the ground and that field had a board fence. Hitting a home run over a board fence made us feel like major-leaguers. A board outfield fence was a big deal.
This is the time of year when boys began buying baseball cards. There was about a 10-year span during the late 1950s and the early 1960s when collecting baseball cards was a big deal.
There was a little corner establishment called Glen’s Fair Price Store that sold all kinds of notions and baseball cards were among them. These were Topps cards, a nickel a pack with a big flat piece of bubble gum at the bottom.
The gum gave the cards a distinctive smell I will never forget and it gave teachers a fit. Glen’s, you see, was right down the street from our elementary school and we’d stop in on the way to class to buy baseball cards.
In case you don’t remember, chewing gum in school was one of the worst crimes that could be committed, ranking right up there next to murder and running in the halls. Baseball card bubble gum drove more than one teacher to the brink of madness and sent more than one student to the principal’s office.
We tried to collect a complete set of cards, a total of just over 700 when there were only 16 Major League teams. Few of us ever got them all, but one year, I collected all but about 10. We would trade for ones we didn’t have and mark them off the check list that came in some packs.
The cards came in three series. One was released in April and the other two later in the summer. This strategy kept kids buying all summer because some of the big name players would not have their cards released until the second or third series.
Yes, we used clothespins to attach some cards to our bicycle wheels to achieve a “motor” sound, but we were careful which “players” we destroyed. No kid—even a Yankee hater—would attach a Mickey Mantle or a Roger Maris card to his bike. The same held true for Willie Mays, Roberto Clemente and Frank Robinson. Those were sacred cards to be held and revered.
Of course, it always seemed that there were 10 cards of every bench player for one of every star. That kept you buying.
Yes, for baseball fans this is a special time of year. A month ago, my son and I went to Florida for spring training. We took our gloves and in the evenings on the beach we pitched baseball.
There is nothing like baseball to bring generations together and to turn men back into boys.