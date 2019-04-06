ONGOING
- Blood drives are held throughout the region, at Salem Baptist Church in Spotsylvania and at CarMax in Fredericksburg, as well as other sites. To find a drive or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and type in your Zip code.
APRIL 20
- Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park will combine health and history with “Fit-History” hikes. Join ranger Becca Jameson at 10 a.m. for a 2.5-mile hike through The Wilderness. Participants will learn what nature tells us about the area’s history. Meet at Hill–Ewell Drive Picnic area between Tour Stops No. 3 and No. 4, Wilderness Battlefield at 10 a.m. Visit nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/hiking.htm or call 540/693-3200.
APRIL 24
- A plant-based cooking class will be held at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Bring a vegan dish for the potluck which follows the class or make a contribution to The Table, St. George’s food pantry. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
MAY 4
Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park will combine health and history with a new series of “Fit-History” hikes. Join historian John Hennessy for a 4.3-mile hike on one of the park’s most popular trails. Participants will learn about the struggles of soldiers and civilians alike in the tangled wooden landscape and should meet at the Chancellorsville Visitor Center, 9001 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, at 10 a.m. Visit nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/hiking.htm or call 540/693-3200.
MAY 5
- Walk MS: Fredericksburg is set for 1 p.m. at James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. The walk helps fuel MS research and provide life-changing services to those affected by MS. To participate or to volunteer, visit walkMS.org, call 855/372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.
JUNE 12
Research shows that children who live in toxic environments grow into adults who struggle with substance use disorder, mental illness, suicidal tendencies, and other health issues. The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board offers free a training to help the public learn more about the effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences and the ways to build resilience in the community. Participants will learn how ACEs affect brain development and how that, in turn, affects behavior and physical health. A session will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Rappahannock United Way, 3310 Shannon Park Drive. To register, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100, email jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org or go to bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
DEC. 3
Research shows that children who live in toxic environments grow into adults who struggle with substance use disorder, mental illness, suicidal tendencies, and other health issues. The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board offers free a training to help the public learn more about the effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences and the ways to build resilience in the community. Participants will learn how ACEs affect brain development and how that, in turn, affects behavior and physical health. A session will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail. To register, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100, email jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org or go to bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
HOW TO SUBMIT LISTINGS
Email anrussell@freelancestar.com. The deadline for listings is noon the preceding Tuesday before publication.