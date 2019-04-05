FREDERICKSBURG
St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., will sponsor St. Mary Parish Night Out at the UMW Jepson Center on April 26, 6-11 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and include dinner, served 7-8 p.m., and dancing from 8-11 p.m., featuring music by Andrew Thielen Big Band. Cash bar. 540/373-0259.
UMW Catholic Campus Ministry will host its Dinner and Auction Gala on April 13, 6:30-10 p.m., in the University Center Ball Room. Tickets are $50 each, and proceeds help fund programming, scholarships, service trips and retreats for its student community. Tickets are available at umwcatholic.org/gala.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will hold its Thrift Shop Spring Cleaning Sale on April 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are 15-by-15 vendor spots available for $25; $15 for church members. Held in conjunction with the ECW plant and bake sale. 540/582-5508; christchurchspotsy.com.
Craigs Baptist Church, 14123 W. Catharpin Road, will host two Easter Sunday services: at 7 and 9:30 a.m. Nursery and children’s church will be available during both services. craigsbaptistchurch.org.
Massaponax Baptist Church, 5101 Massaponax Church Road, will host its Spring Fling on April 13 from 1-3 p.m. Story on the Steps will take place at 1:30 p.m. An egg hunt with groups separated by age will take place at 2 p.m. The event includes children’s activities and games, barrel train rides, a bubble area, and popcorn and lemonade.
Mount Hope Baptist Church, 6823 Harrison Road. U4C Victory Ministries Inc., will conduct a spring break food drive through Tuesday. Donations of nonperishables for area students may be dropped off Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers will be needed Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., to bag the meals. For a list of requested items and more information, call 540/693-0174 or visit u4cvictory.org.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive. The Chancel Choir will present “Touch the Robe” by Pepper Choplin on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary. passthepeacechurch.org.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church has begun registering students for its 2019-2020 preschool program. The preschool offers classes for 3- and 4-year-olds in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by emailing preschool@embracedbyhim.org or calling 540/898-4748.
Salem Baptist Church, 4044 Plank Road, will hold a yard sale with a bake sale, hamburgers and hot dogs today, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Church fundraiser. 540/786-7320.
Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 11007 W. Catharpin Road, will host the Living Last Supper on April 18 at 7 p.m. Presented with members of the Olivet Methodist Church congregation, this is a re-enactment of the Last Supper in word and song. 540/972-2012.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St. The St. Jude Council of the Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the church activity center. In addition to the normal penitential menu of deep fried, battered fish (cod, tilapia and catfish), fries and hush puppies, grilled fish, vegetarian chili, salad and rice will also be offered. Dinner plates come with your choice of fish, three sides and bread. $12 for adults, $7 for children 12 and under, or $40 for the whole family. $7 for a veggie chili bowl and one side or bread. Proceeds support St. Jude Church and local charities. The church and Proximo Travel will host a nine-day pilgrimage to Lourdes, France, and Rome, Italy, from May 2-10. The itinerary includes the Notre Dame Cathedral and numerous historic sites in Paris as well as a tour of Assisi, Italy. The cost is $3,599, based on double occupancy, and covers the costs of airfare, hotels, all meals except lunches, the tour and most tips. Call 540/850-2737 for more information.
Sylvannah Baptist Church, 8400 Courthouse Road, will celebrate Ushers Annual Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Rev. Dwayne Robinson and the House of Victory, Fredericksburg, will be the guests; Minster Sarah Cook, Arm of the Lord Ministries, will serve as worship leader. Dinner will follow the morning worship. 540/582-5826.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. On Sunday, Adult Spiritual Education starts at 10 a.m. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m. The Rev. Tom Capshew will be the guest speaker; musical ministry will be provided by Luke Gray. A snack and fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Easter Sunrise Service will be held on April 21 at 6:30 a.m. at Merchants Square Pavilion in the Spotsylvania Courthouse area. Call Carolyn for more information at 540/538-0034.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road. The JOY Group will meet at IHOP on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The church will hold its free community Easter egg hunt April 13 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be bounce houses, face painting, crafts, snacks and 1,500 eggs. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, will host its eighth annual Car and Truck Show on April 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All proceeds benefit youth missions. 540/845-1375; bethelbaptistva.org.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, will host its second annual Color Eggstravaganza on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Enjoy egg hunts for the kids, moon bounce, book fair, games and prizes, a color dash for all ages and plenty of snacks. It’s all free and open to the public, no registration required. 540/659-1349; ebenezerumc.org/events/color-eggstravaganza.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, will have its Easter Extravaganza today, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with crafts, games, face painting and snack. A devotion time will end with an Easter egg hunt. There will be a registration for this event and Vacation Bible School at the beginning. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Miracle Faith Ministries Church, 14 Miracle Valley Lane, will have an in-house Youth Service on Sunday at 3 p.m.; Pastor Duane Fields, Oxford Mount Zion Baptist Church, Ruther Glen, will be the guest speaker. 540/361-7777; miraclefaithmin.com.
Mount Hope Baptist Church, 1653 Brooke Road, will celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the Gospel Chorus on Sunday at 4 p.m., with several singing groups as their guests. 540/659-4219; mounthopebaptistchurchstafford.org.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. On Sunday the Rev. Dr. Eric Shaw will deliver the message at 10:45 a.m. Dinner will follow. The Rev. Clarence E. Mays, Union Bell Baptist Church, Falmouth, his choir and congregation will be the guests at 3 p.m. to celebrate its annual Ushers and Healthcare Service. 540/752-4296.
St. Matthias United Methodist Church, 426 Deacon Road, will hold a “Messy Church” family fun evening on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Activities include a family dinner, crafts and games, fun and fellowship, and a short finale in the sanctuary. The event is free. 540/373-8759; stmatthiasumc.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. Marcia Grimsley will facilitate “Living Peacefully in a Chaotic World,” based on the work of Dr. Eckhart Tolle on April 14, 12:30-2:30 p.m. The cost to attend is $10. for more information email uffva.dre@gmail.com. The art exhibit “Art of Protest: Protesting from the Side of Love” runs through April 28. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
RJB Ministries and Helping Hands Productions will present “Grand Celebration 2: A special tribute in the memory of Deaconess Joyce Pratt” on April 13 at King George Lodge, 9019 James Madison Highway. Doors open at 2:45 p.m.; the program with many musical guests will begin at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Dinners will be sold $10-$12. For more information, call 540/827-7838.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. Messiah in the Passover, showing how Jesus fulfilled the ancient feast of Passover, will be held on Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Reservations are required and may be made by leaving a message at 540/775-9131 or emailing the church at plc@peacekg.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul’s Road. Lent programs and dinners will be held Thursday nights through April 18. A simple supper is served at 6 p.m., followed by a Bible study program.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, will hold Good Friday Worship on April 19; Pastor Donnell Howard, Pastor Martin Smith, Minister Justina Jackson, the Rev. Anthony M. Jones II, Minister De’Quon Quarles, Elder Donnell Comford and Bishop Anthony M. Jones Sr., will participate in this service.
CAROLINE COUNTY
County Line Baptist Church, 3461 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. The Sanctuary Choir will present a tenebrae service, “Who Is Jesus,” on Maundy Thursday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. Candles will be gradually extinguished as the story of Jesus’ last week on earth is retold through narration and song. Childcare, birth to age 4, will be provided. 804/448-2915.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 18562 Countyline Church Road, Ruther Glen, will celebrate its annual Deacon, Deaconess and Trustee Day on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service.
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford. The Women’s Ministry will hold its 10th annual Mother and Daughter Tea on April 13 at 3 p.m. at the Upper Caroline County Firehouse, 12581 Stonewall Jackson Road, Woodford. All are asked to wear a hat and a strand of pearls. A silent auction and a short skit will take place. Proceeds from the auction will go to a member of the community who is currently battling cancer. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 21795 Mattaponi Trail, Milford. The Pastor’s Aid Ministry will present “The 7 Last Words of Jesus” on Good Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m. The Rev. Demecia Wylie, the Rev. Annie Wright, the Rev. Becky Carter, the Rev. Rhonda James, the Rev. Gladys Whitener, the Rev. April Prickle and the Rev. Robin Rudolph will bring the message. The annual Leadership (Deacons, Deaconess and Trustees) Day Service will be held May 5 at 3 p.m. The guest will be the Rev. Raleigh Harris Jr., Pastor of Jericho Baptist Church. His choir, ushers and congregation will join him. Representatives from all ministries are welcome. 804/633-9728.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will hold Spring Revival every Wednesday night in April at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Kilby, First Baptist Church, Washington; the Rev. Adrian Sledge, Antioch Baptist Church, Culpeper; and the Rev. Green, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Lignum. There will be no Bible study in April. 540/937-5563; or bbc9297@gmail.com.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 23557 Germanna Highway, Lignum, will host a yard and bake sale today, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., rain or shine. 540/399-1486.
Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, will host an Easter egg hunt on April 20, 10 a.m.-noon, with games, prizes and refreshments. Children, teens and adults welcome. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., will conclude a potluck supper and Lenten study series, The Alpha Course, on Wednesday. Supper is 6-6:30 p.m.; the study is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Come as you are. Bring a dish to share. Palm Sunday service will be April 14, 8-10:30 a.m. Stations of the Cross will be April 17, 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday: Agape Meal, Foot Washing and Holy Communion will be April 18, 7 p.m. On April 19, Quiet Hours begin at 9 a.m., and Good Friday Service is at noon. Holy Baptism and The Great Easter Vigil Holy Communion service begin April 20 at 7 p.m.; if you are interested in being baptized, contact the church office. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Carmel United Methodist Church, 5729 Sandy Point Road, Kinsale, will host the Northern Neck Christian Men’s Group annual Pancake Breakfast on April 27, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, applesauce, coffee or tea. Carry out orders available. Adults $7, children under 12 are $3; tickets at the door, at the Left Bank Gallery in Hague, or by calling Doc Dugan 804/450-6030 or Judd Richard 804/472-2870. Proceeds support those in need in the Northern Neck.
REGIONAL
All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on April 30 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free, but a donation of $10 is suggested. blueridgesingers.com.
Christ Episcopal Church, 809 Bishop Meade Road, Millwood, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on May 5 at 4 p.m. The concert is free, but a donation of $10 is suggested. blueridgesingers.com.
Faith Christian Church and International Outreach Center, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton. The Single’s Conference will be held April 27 at 12:30 p.m. The theme is “A Singular Sensation” and will feature special guest “Griff” from “Get Up Mornings” with Erica Campbell heard on Praise 104.1. Registration for the conference is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Register at gotfaithnow.com/singles or contact the church office. The church will hold Easter Sunday services on April 28 at 9 and 11 a.m. 540/349-0178; gotfaithnow.com.
First Baptist Church of Winchester, 205 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on April 28 at 4 p.m. The concert is free, but a donation of $10 is suggested. blueridgesingers.com.
First Baptist Church of Woodbridge, 13600 Minnieville Road, will host David Phelps in concert on April 19 at 7 p.m. 800/965-9324 or 703/730-9009; outsidethebox.events.
Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Ave., Front Royal, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free, but a donation of $10 is suggested. blueridgesingers.com.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, will host its free annual Easter egg hunt on April 13 from noon to 3 p.m. At noon, enjoy lunch and egg decorating. At 1 p.m. the hunt will begin, with crafts, games and activities to follow. Preschool to senior citizen are welcome. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will present “Seven Last Words” on April 19 at 7 p.m. The singles ministry will host a fashion show on April 20 at 11 a.m. Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 7 a.m., followed by breakfast, Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., and morning worship at 11 a.m.; communion will be served at each service. A prayer breakfast will be held April 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. Aide to the Pastor Day will be observed on April 28 at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Gary Williams, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Fredericksburg. The 14th annual Bike Blessing and Car Show will be held May 11; meet and greet at 11 a.m., program begins at noon. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral, will host its last fish fry dinner of the season on Friday, 4:30-7 p.m. $10 adult, $5 child. Dine in or carry out. 540/894-4266.
Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, Easter Dinner will be served at 2 p.m. on April 14, and the play “Christ is Born” will be performed at 3:30 p.m. The Women’s Prayer Breakfast will be held on April 20, 9 a.m. to noon; the theme is “Sisters of Honor are: Encouraged, Edified and Empowered.” On April 21, Sunday School will be held at 10 a.m.; Praise and Worship and Easter Sunday Morning Worship will be held at 11:15 a.m. The annual women’s conference, “Lord, Make Us One,” will be held May 4 at 8 a.m., featuring a continental breakfast, lunch, speakers, singing, skit and prizes.