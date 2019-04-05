The Restoration Community Dance Ministry is now accepting new worship dancers for its new season. The ministry is joined by different worship dancers from other churches in the surrounding community.
No audition is necessary, just a love to worship the Lord. You can bring your worship tools—flags, etc.
Dance preparations have already begun and meetings are held on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Lake Of The Woods Church Worship Center, 1 Church Road, Locust Grove.
For more information, email restoration23@yahoo.com or visit restorationcommunitydanceministry.com.