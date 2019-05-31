My private Christian school was small, but that didn’t stop us from segregating into cliques. I was part of a group known as “the cool kids.” This fact makes me giggle because we were anything but cool. We were just less uncool than the rest of the kids. Had we attended the large public school across the street, we would have been eaten alive.
Each day at lunch, we would sit on top of a storm drain located in a field adjacent to the parking lot. We called it “The Hangout.” I kid you not. If you look in my ninth-grade yearbook, you will see a picture of “the cool kids” perched on top of a storm drain with a caption that reads, “Hanging at the Hangout.”
One year, I became friends with the new girl at school. On the outside, she was socially awkward and her clothing was far from fashionable. On the inside she seemed lost, sad and confused. It was like she was searching for something but didn’t know what it was.
I was drawn to her the way a person is drawn to an injured animal. I wanted to help her, but I also enjoyed the time that I spent with her. I didn’t realize I was breaking a cardinal rule of high school by befriending someone outside my group. My friends began to avoid me and say horrible things behind my back.
As someone who has spent her entire life in the church, I have come to realize it is a lot like high school. We separate ourselves based on the type of services we attend, the music we sing, the clothes we wear and sadly, the color of our skin.
Further, we draw lines in the sand when it comes to associating with people whom we judge to espouse incorrect views of God and the Bible. If one of our ranks dares to cross to the other side of the cafeteria, we behave like a group of jocks would if one of their own sat at the chess club table.
Francis Chan, popular evangelical author and former pastor, recently came under fire for appearing on the same stage as televangelist Benny Hinn and evangelist Todd White when he was the top-billed speaker at The Send, a rally that recently drew 60,000 people to an Orlando, Fla., stadium.
Chan’s choice to share the stage with individuals who have a skewed view of what it means to live as a follower of Christ seemed odd at first glance, but once I heard his explanation it made perfect sense.
He says, “Often times, I decline [speaking requests] because other speakers will be at the event who believe almost exactly what I believe. My reasoning is that it may be a waste of Kingdom resources for all of us to be there, speaking largely to people who already agree with us. It seems more effective to speak where there is less Bible teaching.”
Chan believes he can be most effective in places where he is “not in alignment theologically,” so long as he is permitted to preach freely from Scripture. “Over the past few years, I have seen many people come to truly follow Jesus, have a deeper love for the Scriptures, and a deeper commitment to the Great Commission,” the “Crazy Love “author stated. “There are millions of souls that sit under weak or unorthodox teachings. It thrills me to think about what the Spirit might do through his Word in those situations.”
I love Chan’s point of view and have great respect for his willingness to step out of the evangelical bubble, even if it means risking his reputation. Instead of attacking him, I wish that more church leaders would follow his example.
I have never regretted befriending the new girl all of those years ago. I may have lost so-called friends and status, but what I gained was far greater—the satisfaction that comes from going where God has called you to go and the joy of seeing a life changed.
Like Chan said, there are millions of people in the world who, like my friend, are lost, sad and searching. May we be brave enough to cross the room, offer a hand of friendship and share the reason for the hope we have within us. Yes, we may have something to lose, but we also have everything to gain.