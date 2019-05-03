It all started with Tony Stark constructing a unique, weaponized suit of armor that transformed him into Iron Man, an evil-fighting superhero.
Next came the big green guy, otherwise known as Hulk, Bruce Banner’s alter ego who takes control when Banner loses his temper.
Then we were introduced to Thor, the god of thunder, who was cast out of Asgard to live among humans on Earth where he became one of our finest defenders.
Finally, we met the Star-Spangled Man with a plan, Captain America. Steve Rogers, the embodiment of all that is good, makes the ultimate sacrifice to save the innocent, missing a promised dance with his best girl, Peggy Carter, in the process.
These unlikely heroes are thrust together, along with several others, to form the Avengers, a team of the Earth’s mightiest warriors, to save the world from Thor’s mischievous brother, Loki.
And with that, you have the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a group of 22 movies and 13 television series that have been produced over the last 12 years.
The MCU is an incredible feat of filmmaking that has never before been achieved. Each film is able to stand on its own, yet they all tie together to tell one complete tale that culminated in the recent release of “Avengers: Endgame” (I promise, no spoilers).
It is remarkable how countless directors, writers, producers and actors were able to come together to create a cohesive story that took over a decade to tell.
Have you ever thought about the Bible in the same terms? When I was a little girl and people told me that the Bible was the word of God, I imagined God sitting in heaven, writing the words on an old scroll with His finger before handing them to some old guy with a beard.
Obviously, that is not how we got the best-selling book of all time. Forty different authors, inspired by the Holy Spirit, penned 66 books and letters over a span of 1,500 hundred years that were compiled into the Scriptures of the Christian Church.
These men did not have the benefit of digital communication and boardroom brainstorming sessions. Yet, the Bible is a cohesive saga with repeating themes from beginning to end.
What makes it even more miraculous is that the Bible is not a work of fiction, but of historical and poetic literature based on real people and events.
The overarching narrative of the Bible tells of creation, man’s separation from God due to sin, redemption through Jesus and the final restoration. But within that framework, there are many episodes that tie those themes together or that foreshadow what is to come.
My favorite example of this is the story of Abraham and Isaac. It is Isaac who carries the wood for the offering upon his back to the top of the hill, when God asks Abraham to sacrifice his long-awaited son.
On the way, Isaac asks his father what will they use for the offering. Abraham replies, “God will provide.” And so he did. He provided an alternative sacrifice that day in the form of a ram and two thousand years later He provided the ultimate sacrifice when His only Son, Jesus carried a wooden cross on His back to the top of a hill called Golgotha.
As Doctor Strange said, we are in the endgame now—the time between Christ’s resurrection and His return. We, too, can be heroes by using the gifts and talents that God has bestowed upon us to serve others and to take a stand against evil and injustice.
We may not have Cap’s shield, Thor’s hammer or Tony’s suit of armor, but we have the Word of God, a weapon more powerful and trustworthy than any created by human hands.
On a side note, I just wanted to say thank you for your prayers. Looking at my husband, you would never know he suffered a major heart attack two weeks ago. Our emotional and spiritual recovery will likely take much longer than his physical one. We greatly appreciate your continued prayers.