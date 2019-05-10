Sometime back, on a lazy Saturday afternoon, my husband and I loaded our 7-year-old and 7-month-old into the car and made the trek to IKEA to complete our latest home improvement project.
After several hours of wandering the showrooms, building our pieces in their computer software and searching for our selected items in the maze of a warehouse, our savvy crew meandered to the checkout. But just as the beep of the final scan rattled my eardrum, I realized something horrible had happened.
The perfectly crocheted blue blanket in which I had bundled my little baby had been kicked off somewhere between the kitchen design center and the long line of patrons anxious for us to move along.
For the next 45 minutes, I retraced every last step through that store. We left a note with security, and I even asked the stockers in each and every department if they had seen it. By this point, my children were crying, I was more than flustered, and hangry doesn’t even begin to describe the mood my husband was in.
We left and went to dinner, but my heart was broken.
While this blanket was one of many I collected in my two times of bringing a human into the world, my love for it was irreplaceable. It was a gift from a woman who at one time had spent almost a decade on the street. Its yarn was bought with panhandling money and each stitch represented the hours she had devoted to loving me and my baby on the way. I wrapped both my children in it as I nervously brought them home from the hospital, and I frequently used it to soothe their cries when we rocked away the wee hours of the morning.
Corinthians 13, is an often-used affirmation of the ethic between man and wife standing at an altar. But I offer in my blanket story an alternate perspective on the hard work to which this poem of Paul is actually calling.
Consider for a moment that the people of Corinth, the recipients of this letter, were not exactly in love with each other. They were an extraordinarily divided community, from ethnicity and gender to life circumstance, rank and status. Rivalry ensued between slave and free, pure Jew and converted Gentile. Claims of superiority deeply fragmented lower classes and the few elite who controlled much of the resources.
Paul’s discussion of love, therefore, is not affirming a value that already exists as you might find in a marriage vow. He is calling for a new way of being in relationship, despite difference and disagreement.
So what does all that have to do with a little lost blanket?
Much like my uniquely created swaddling cloth, God’s people are handcrafted and irreplaceable. I actually believe that it is not just those of greatness and story, like the prophets. It may not be nations and kingdoms we are to sent to rule over, but our neighborhoods, congregations and even our homes and families are desperately yearning for the uniqueness that each of has been created to offer.
In fact, Paul would say these spiritual gifts are intended to be as different as our appendages, yet function in such synchrony that a true community actually operates as one body. This is just one reason the work our downtown churches are doing as Micah Ministries is so special. You don’t see many places being led by nine different denominations and worship styles to cultivate community and care for neighbors.
But there is one thing greater than the collaboration of these churches, the work it has allowed us to do together and the lives that have changed as a result. Any one could get a bunch of people together to fill hungry bellies. With some effort and coordination, keeping people out of the cold could be accomplished with an empty building, a handful of volunteers and a decent allotment of sleeping bags. A healthy enough bank account can pay rents for a good number of homeless people, fund a case management staff and roll out countless programs aimed at solving any number of worldly problems. But the thousands of talents in our congregations, the buildings we operate from and all the money in the world would be what Paul calls a sounding gong and a clanging cymbal without LOVE.
Our work together would actually be pretty insignificant, another baby blanket among many, in absence of a story and a people who wanted to love their neighbor in the ways Paul describes in Corinthians 13.
Because of LOVE, I went back to IKEA after dinner that night and scoured the store one more time, finding my baby’s blanket neatly folded on top of a rack just as if someone knew we would be looking for it.
This is how God calls us to love.
If one handcrafted, irreplaceable appendage of the body suffers, every other part suffers with it. If a sheep goes missing, the shepherd will leave his flock in search of the one until he finds it.
As Jesus alludes in Luke 4, it is not the one that is closest to us or most known to our crowd that this kind of love is reserved. It is the gentile widow and her son rewarded and restored by the prophet Elijah. It is Naaman the Syrian, an outcast leper that Elisha would take the time to heal. A Corinthians 13 love is intended for those most seemingly unworthy of it. And the more we take this love to those margins the closer we are to a Christ who did the same for us.