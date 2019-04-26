British-American speaker and author Simon Sinek says that those who are most likely to inspire action are the best at communicating WHY they are doing the work.
“Leading with WHY,” he says, “helps people understand the motivation. It invites them to share a vision, and it inspires them to follow with a ‘what’ and a ‘how.’ Whereas, a narrative that first instructs on a ‘what’ and a ‘how’ assuming the why will fall into place almost never gets off the ground.”
The Wright Brothers believed that figuring out a flying machine would change the world.
Steve Jobs believed in challenging the status quo and thinking differently. He just happened to make great computers.
Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream. And 250,000 people showed up on the National Mall of Washington, D.C., in 1963 without invitations or social media at a time when the idea of equal rights was not the popular point of view.
It occurs to me in the week of Christ’s resurrection that our God has a dream as well—a WHY that he’s communicated as even throughout the Old Testament.
“I will create a new heaven and a new earth,” God speaks Isaiah 65:17-25. “The former things will not be remembered, nor will they come to mind ... I will rejoice over Jerusalem and take delight in my people; the sound of weeping and of crying will be heard no more.”
Isaiah is often the text we turn to in our search to understand the prophecy of the coming messiah. It is also this same Isaiah, I’ll remind you, that our Jesus referenced when he announced his ministry in the Nazareth synagogue. This Chapter 65 talk of wolf and lamb feeding together, those who build houses and actually getting to dwell in them and those who plant the vines getting to eat their own fruit sounds starkly familiar to the good news for the poor, the freedom for captives and the year of the Lord’s favor we hear in Chapter 61.
That’s a dream if I’ve ever heard one.
In fact, the vivid imagery of chapters such as these would be so inspiring, so captivating and hopeful in the dark times in which they were written and many more in the hundreds of years that would follow, that the Israelites would cling to them. In their times of distress, poverty and oppression, the people found hope that God’s vision for a new era was on the way.
In the midst of our Easter week, the manifestation of that dream is discovered in an empty tomb. The question, then, for those who saw, experienced and know what has now happened, is how will we tell the world what we are doing when we worship the risen Christ?
There is a story about three bricklayers that offers some ideas about how this might work. It begins when a traveler comes across these workers in the midst of a massive project.
“What are you doing?” he asked the first man.
“I’m laying bricks,” he replied.
He turned to the second and asked the same question.
“Well, can’t you see, I’m putting up a wall.”
Then, he got to the third man. “What are you doing?” he asked.
With great enthusiasm and pride, he replied, “I am putting up a cathedral.”
The first man grasped the task—the “what” of this operation. The second had a little better idea of “how” this monstrosity would be put together. But only the third, communicated a “why”—a bigger picture in which he and others played one small part.
Similarly, John’s Gospel account of the resurrection story locates three different named characters in the proximity of Christ’s burial place.
We have Mary Magdalene, one of few notable female followers of Jesus, who comes in the early hours to presumably finish the embalming process. In her grieving she is so focused on the death that has happened and the task she had come to perform, that she assumes the body has been stolen, not risen as Jesus said he would.
We have Simon Peter, a disciple of Jesus, who comes to investigate Mary’s report of the missing body. The strips of linen and head cloth still in place proved he hadn’t imagined the events from the previous days. Yet, he returned to the place he was staying unable to explain how this had happened. “They still did not understand from scripture,” the passage says, “that Jesus had to rise from the dead.”
Then, there is this mysterious gardener with an odd similarity to the Jesus we saw crucified just three days ago. There are angels and tears in the moment this “bricklayer” finally tells us what he is doing. As Mary recognizes her beloved teacher has in fact returned from an gruesome death and Jesus explains he is in the process of ascending into heaven, we can almost hear him say, “I am building a kingdom.”
The resurrection would only be the beginning of the bricks that would be laid in the name of that kingdom.
And here we are, thousands of years after the crucifixion, the resurrection and declaration of the work still left to be done.
Why? Because God has a dream—for new heavens and a new earth.
God has a dream for the fullness of life from cradle to grave.
God has a dream for people to not only have houses to live in and food to eat, but homes to abide in and purpose to appreciate. No one will “toil in vain or bear children doomed to misfortune,” our passage from Isaiah reads.
God has a dream that in the crucifixion of Christ we will finally let go of the things that divide us and we will bind together again as the family we were made to be—brothers and sisters made in God’s image, saved from our transgressions by the one and only Christ.
Perhaps, in that spirit of Easter we should ask ourselves the traveler’s question, “What are we doing?
Are we laying bricks? Filling our role at work, home, church with no understanding of the bigger picture.
Are we building walls? Chipping away at the next project on the blueprint.
Or are we building a cathedral? Pursing the most impossible dream before we even know what to do or how to do it.
The kingdom God has dreamt of since the very beginning often does not look like our world. But when we understand the resurrection story as an ultimate and final proclamation of the deep, personal relationship that God desires with each of us, that “why” turns inward as well.
Without us, God is just a divine idea with a dream. Without God, we are just a people without a why. Laboring together, God’s dream for the kingdom paired with our own uniquely crafted callings makes resurrection stories possible every single day.
We have seen the Lord! Now let’s get back to working on God’s dream.