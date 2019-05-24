I watched a homeless woman from my office window for close to an hour one morning.
She had lined about six different bags, all different sizes, along the fence beside our building; and she was trying to pack them in such a way that she could carry them up the street. Methodically and painstakingly, she sorted the items—discerning what she absolutely had to take with her and what she could risk stashing in the bushes until she could return to get them.
Eventually, I got the bright idea to offer her a rolling suitcase stashed in the basement. I even found one large enough that a clever contortionist might arrange to fit us both inside.
So distracted by the idea that she could take it all with her, I barely noticed her resistance to my gift. Instead, I convinced her to load it all in my car and allow me to drive her to her destination. She took the suitcase, and she promised she would spend that evening consolidating everything she had inside.
Several days later, she was back outside my office. The suitcase was nowhere in sight, but she was a few bags lighter and slightly more settled than last I had seen her.
“Where’s all your stuff?” I asked.
“I managed to get it down to just what I could carry,” she said. “A lot of it, I just decided I didn’t need anymore.”
No one is usually surprised to hear that I spend a lot of time helping people rearrange their suitcases.
In fact, most of us who spend any amount of time with the community’s homeless eventually end up with someone’s belongings in our offices, cars and even our homes. We’ve splurged for storage units, made deals on how long something could be left behind and even begun to wrestle with what it would mean to offer some form of organized storage to those who otherwise carry everything that is important to them on their backs.
What occurs to me as of late, however, is the striking similarity between this process of securing belongings and the reordering that often occurs in someone’s life as they overcome their homelessness.
You can always tell, for instance, who is new to the streets. Much like my friend who was organizing her things outside my office, their bags are so plentiful that they can barely carry both themselves and everything they have with them. The longer homelessness lasts, the less people tend to carry. Things are misplaced, stolen and frequently determined unnecessary. By the time we move them into housing again, they are often working with just a backpack and maybe a couple of grocery bags full of important papers and sundry items.
In the same ways I have seen my friends on the street consolidate, restructure, pack and repack their belongings, I recognize the people of God spent the entire biblical story doing much the same thing.
From the very beginning, God sent Adam and Eve packing. They may not have had much physical luggage, but their exit from the Garden of Eden symbolized the burdens mankind takes on in falling out of relationship with God.
Every time the people tried to own more than they actually needed, God took it away from them—changing languages so that the tower of Babel could not be built, flooding the earth to eradicate the greed and harm that was emerging among brothers, sisters and friends.
The Hebrew people packed up in the middle of the night to follow Moses across the red sea, away from Pharaoh and into the desert. While the harsh journey only afforded them a modest amount of baggage, they would quickly learn how little those items would matter in the forty years they would wander.
It is by no coincidence, that God would manifest his image in a human who had no home. Christ came into the world in circumstances of displacement, and at no time in his story can we find an instance of him settling in a particular place. He traveled, staying only in the homes of gracious hosts and notably carrying little to nothing with him. Along his way, he gathered only people, not things.
His disciples would follow suit, spending much of the time after Christ’s death fleeing persecution, moving from place to place and carrying very little with them.
As our scriptural characters are said to have evolved over thousands of years, I like to think that we too get better and better at managing the things we carry the more we move through life.
Some things are stolen.
Others are misplaced.
And at some point we assess our baggage and recognize that we might not have really needed some of those things to begin with.
My friend, the bag lady, had been carrying so many things with her—physically, emotionally, spiritually—that she couldn’t move. The loss of her husband of 30 years, the family’s sole breadwinner, had paralyzed her with hopelessness. The shame of no income, loss of housing and uncertainty of independence left her unable to reach out for help from family and friends.
For three months, we sat with her every week, suggesting she reach out to family, offering to help her apply for survivor’s benefits, contemplating housing options of her own. She didn’t budge.
Then, one day, her bags were light enough and the opportunity was clear enough that she decided to pick up what she had left and make a move. She rented a room, secured her benefits, bought a car and made a friend whose similar journey made the things they both carried just a little bit lighter.
As a person who likes to get things done, I often struggle to embrace the long slow process of sorting through things. Far too often, its easier to get a bigger suitcase without recognizing the practicality of carrying all that “stuff” to the many rugged places we must go.
But if the lesson of our biblical predecessors tells us anything, its that the journey counts, we learn what we actually need along the way and eventually, everybody goes home.