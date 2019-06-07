Ask a HOMELESS person if they have a favorite scripture, and many will quote the meditative rhythms of Psalm 23.
While the often-used funeral verse is a depressing choice for a group of people already overcome by grief, sorrow and hopelessness, there is much to glean from their particular appreciation for this slice of scripture.
It is important to realize that first and foremost, Psalm 23 is the verse of a wilderness people. It is the muse of those rescued from captivity, yet wandering in pursuit of a promised land. It is the hymn of those exiled time and again from places they had settled—the home they claimed rights to across their lineage.
The yearning of these scriptural characters is not far from that of the people who sleep on our streets today.
They hunger for rest—a full night’s sleep without worry of cold or heat, rain or snow. The pastures they sleep in are not so often green.
They thirst for a day they don’t have to wonder when their next meal will come. The rapids in which they dwell have them so focused on surviving that their vision of still water is less than imaginable.
Fear seems more normal than safety, when you wake up to a battle, spend the day dodging bullets and go to sleep knowing it starts all over again tomorrow.
Frequently, homeless people know what it would look like to have their lives together. Many tell the most amazing tales of how it’s going to be someday. But the darkness in their valley keeps them searching for the path that leads to that story.
As the verse so eloquently points out, the key to all of these things, for the wilderness people of the Bible and those who wander for lack of something today, is a shepherd. Someone who seeks the sheep when lost, prepares the table when the only things there to work with are the rustic tools of the abyss.
What I hear in my people’s connection to this verse, therefore, is not the craving for one more tangible thing, but a deep and desperate desire for accompaniment in their valley—someone to crawl into the hole in which they dwell and quite possibly fix nothing. They may only want a friend and companion to help them find their own way back to the mountaintop.
Highlighting this point is a conversation I had with a few people from our Micah community some weeks back. Where they had lots to say about green pastures and still waters, particularly the things standing in the way, the idea of a cup overflowing was pretty unimaginable.
“What makes your cup overflow?” I had asked. “Can you think of things that bring you joy?”
The only sound in that room was the metaphorical crack of God’s ever-loving hand walloping me across the face. So lost in the darkness, so alone in their own valley were my friends, that joy was not something they could fathom. The conversation that followed, in fact, led me to believe that some in the room even thought the concept to be practically unavailable.
The scripture says, however, that God’s “goodness and mercy will follow in all the days of [our] life.” How does that work, I wondered, for a people so buried in darkness that they cannot even see the shepherd they are to follow?
It’s a pretty hopeless answer if we only see a relationship with God as a personal struggle. That says a lot about why God might have created us just as much for one another as he did for himself.
The Lord is our shepherd. We are the light by the example of Jesus Christ. And as a team, no one is ever alone in the darkness.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the community’s street homeless. She lives in Fredericksburg. Contact her at meghann@dolovewalk.net.