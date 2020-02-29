BLACKSBURG—A season ago, for the first time, Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey experienced coaching on Tuesday in the ACC tournament, the event’s opening round, reserved for the bottom six teams in the standings.
“After playing there last year, that was my first thing going into the season,” Brey said this week. “I’m saying, ‘God. We have to stay out of Tuesday. We got to get out of that.’ ”
The top four in the league standings are set. Florida State, Louisville, Duke and Virginia—in some order—will occupy those spots and enjoy a double-bye in two weeks in Greensboro, N.C. The next 10 teams in the conference standings, everyone but North Carolina, went into Saturday’s games fighting to avoid playing on the first day of the ACC tournament.
“We talk about it,” said Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner, whose team scored a potential key win over Clemson this week. “We don’t want to be playing on that Tuesday. We want to be off that Tuesday. But the only way to do that is you’ve got to win games. .. You’ve got to play with such great desperation.”
For teams such as Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina State and Syracuse, avoiding the first day of games in Greensboro could help position them for a deeper run overall, something they’ll likely need to secure an at-large NCAA bid.
“If you’re going to advance in the ACC tournament, it’s better not to play on Tuesday,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. “But that’s based on your success in the regular season. Right now, we’re fighting with a bunch of teams to try to advance and improve before the ACC tournament begins. We’ll make our players very, very well aware of where we stand and what we have to do to avoid playing on Tuesday.”
But for the rest of the pack, a group that includes floundering Virginia Tech, avoiding the extra day of games is more about pride—not wanting to finish in the bottom portion of the league standings.
The Hokies, who have lost seven of their last eight games to derail a once-promising début season for new coach Mike Young, play at Louisville on Sunday night. Tech hasn’t played on the first day of the ACC tournament since 2015. (The league went to this current format in 2014.)
Of course, for Young’s young and inexperienced bunch, the longest of long shots to reach championship Saturday in Greensboro, playing a winnable tournament game might not be the worst outcome. Tech relies heavily on six freshmen who will be making their ACC tournament debuts.
It currently sits in 11th place, going into Saturday’s games, two spots away from avoiding a Tuesday contest.
Young said he’s not fixated on avoiding the Day 1 games, nor is he concerned with any emotional stress from the team’s recent losing streak.
“There’s no point in getting into all of that. We’ve got to find ways to win,” Young said after his team’s 56–53 home loss to rival Virginia on Wednesday night.
“We don’t get into feelings around here,” Young added. “We just played a really good, hard basketball game against a really good opponent, and lost. We’ll take tomorrow off, out of necessity, and reload. We’ll get ready to go to Louisville and find a way to play a really good ballgame and give ourselves a chance to win.”
That figures to be a challenge Sunday night. The Hokies haven’t beaten Louisville since 1991. They’ve lost 15 straight games to the Cardinals.
