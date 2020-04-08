Dear Business Leaders,
To support the local business community during the COVID-19 crisis, The Free Lance–Star is launching two free options to local businesses for directory services that will include daily print advertising as well as high volumes of digital and social media promotions.
Virginia Partner’s Bank, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Central Virginia Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce are helping The Free Lance-Star cover the cost of the program, but we need a few more sponsors. So if you want to help with this effort, please call Bill Smith at 540/374-5470 or your sales representative immediately, as our program and its websites launch Sunday (see more information about sponsorships below).
We are excited about our Support Local Now initiative. This effort consists of two platforms, both free to businesses: the "Yes, We’re Open" business directory and "Buy Local" gift card directory.
Businesses that are currently open, but with modified operations, will be able to participate in both of these directories, which we'll promote through our extensive print, digital, email and social media messaging. They'll have access to the more than 150,000 weekly readers of our print products and 30,000 recipients of our marketing emails, and be in position to take advantage of the millions of page views we receive monthly on Fredericksburg.com.
Businesses that are temporarily closed can participate in our Buy Local gift card directory, which encourages consumers to support them now and shop later when they reopen.
Buy Local Gift Card Directory: Our new Buy Local platform is a reliable, one-stop shop that will help customers buy gift cards to keep their favorite local businesses afloat during this difficult time. It’s absolutely free to join. All you have to do is fill out a short form. We’ll take care of the rest!
Yes We’re Open Directory: This is a separate platform that tells our readers and online subscribers that you are open for business. Participating in this directory is free for April and May. It requires a separate sign-up and you can register using this link. Register now and your listing will be up on the site within 48 hours.
Sponsorships: Sponsors of these programs will be recognized in banner displays on both sites, in our daily print listings and in other marketing efforts.
From Sunday, April 12, through Saturday, May 30, we will be promoting these directories EVERY DAY in the newspaper, with logos and listings of those who have signed up. That will put sponsors and participating businesses in front of an average of more than 60,000 readers each day.
Starting Wednesday, April 15, we will be promoting the directories—including sponsors and the businesses—in weekly ads in our Star weekly newspapers, which go to households across Fredericksburg and Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.
We will send out a daily notification to our email list of almost 30,000 users identifying the sponsors and providing a link to the directory websites.
Sponsors will receive a special quarter-page print ad each month promoting their businesses and support for the program
With Fredericksburg.com traffic on pace to exceed 12 million page views in April, we can also deliver a high volume of digital ad impressions promoting the programs and their sponsors.
So let us know if you want to be a sponsor right away. We are finalizing the list of sponsors this week. While you can be added later, you will want to take full advantage of this promotion by being in from the start.
If you have questions, please give me a call at 540/735-1940.
Dale B. Lachniet
Publisher
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.