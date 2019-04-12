The Aquia Town Center will soon be cleaned up.
The former 200,000 square foot shopping center was razed in 2007, but not much has happened there since.
The once envisioned sprawling retail development—located just outside the gates of Aquia Harbor—was to be anchored by an upscale grocery store proposed by the developer.
That hasn’t happened yet.
In the meantime, the area has remained desolate, with the exception of a lone Rite Aid drug store.
Piles of debris, unused concrete drain pipes, temporary fencing and tall grass make up the rest of the landscape.
All of this is about to change, as Stafford’s board of supervisors and the developer—Maryland-based Mosaic Realty Partners—will enter into an anticipated agreement that pushes the developer to get the area cleaned up this year, while continuing the hunt for a suitable anchor store and the retail shops to go with it.
Stafford’s board of supervisors took action in early April to amend the county’s agreement with Mosaic to allow the firm another opportunity to develop the location.
Supervisors had considered rescinding the agreement altogether, but decided an amended agreement with a three-year term was a better way to move forward.
“I believe they are actively seeking another anchor store to come in,” said Supervisor Jack Cavalier. “We’ll be giving Mosaic 36 months to come up with a development and it needs to be accomplished within those three years. They’re going to need somebody signing on the bottom line that they’re moving in. That’s a bare minimum. They can’t just build a building an allow it to sit.”
The developer claims that they are actively searching for an interested anchor store to get the ball rolling.
“We’d love to get it developed, just as much as Stafford’s residents do,” said Isaac Pretter, a principal of Mosaic. “We’re still trying to get a grocery store.”
Andrew Spence, the county’s community engagement program director, expects the amended agreement will be sent to Mosaic by late spring after the board of supervisors reviews its contents.
“We expect that to happen in late May or early June,” said Spence.
Another part of the county’s latest proposal eliminates an escalator clause on the project’s incremental tax revenue of $6.25 million, which was the amount of the original incentive approved by the county for Mosaic to build the new development.
The escalator clause increased the amount the county would have paid the developer every year even though no development was being accomplished.
"The previous agreement had no time limit, and the escalator kept raising the incentive for nothing being done on the property,” said John Holden, director of economic development and tourism.
“The new agreement is better because it defines the incentive," he said. "The project and the conditions that must be met to reimburse Mosaic’s future tax revenues. It also terminates the agreement if they do not build at least a 15,000 square foot occupied building within three years. The previous agreement had none of that."
“We’re disappointed just like the community that we haven’t been able to deliver,” said Pretter “We’d love to see it be developed and we’re focused on getting the area developed.”