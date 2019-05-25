The greasy pizza box from dinner last night doesn’t belong in the recycling bin.
Neither do glass bottles or plastic bags.
“Plastic bags are the nemesis of recycling,” said M.C. Morris, the Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board’s community outreach supervisor. “Plastic bags should go to collection points at grocery stores.”
Morris noted that greasy, dirty pizza boxes can’t be recycled, either, and added, “Please rinse out everything—including soda cans and vegetable containers.”
The recycling facility at the R–Board Regional Landfill on Eskimo Hill Road in Stafford County and the affiliated drop-off site on Belman Road in Fredericksburg collect a mishmash of all of those things, and it’s manually sorted every day before being transported to the collection point near Richmond. From there, the recyclables are trucked to container ships in Norfolk for a trip overseas.
Yes, overseas.
For years, items faithfully sent by area residents to recycling containers were ultimately shipped to China, which, according to a National Public Radio report, took in “70 percent of the world’s plastic waste, about 7 million tons a year.”
But China no longer wants the world’s trash under an initiative called “National Sword,” and that country’s refuge restrictions have caused local officials to pause and rethink the methods in which recyclables are processed.
National Sword’s impact began hitting U.S. waste processors about a year ago, when China released its list of banned materials and contamination thresholds. China set the new policy to give it an opportunity to begin addressing its own national recycling policies.
As a result, U.S. trash processors are now left facing high standards of purity on the recyclables they export, and uncertainty as to whether they will be accepted by China, or any other country.
According to National Geographic magazine, “After 25 years as the world’s salvage king, China refused to buy any recycled plastic scrap that wasn’t 99.5 percent pure—a move that upended a $200 billion global recycling industry, with profound consequences on both sides of the world.”
To address the purity issue, R–Board officials are asking residents of the localities it serves—Fredericksburg and Stafford—to sort carefully, clean their recyclables, and exercise more care and vigilance in their recycling efforts to keep costs down by sending only the cleanest recyclables possible to recycling collection points.
Therefore, no more dirty pizza boxes in the recycling bin.
The landfill has long used a “single-stream” system, which means residents don’t have to sort their recycling, instead putting it all in a single container for disposal. But maintaining a single system with the higher contamination standards means more work at the landfill.
The recycling facility at the Regional Landfill removes the dirty pizza boxes and other contaminated recyclables received in single stream, sending those items to the landfill. The cleaner the recyclable items are, the less likely they are to end up in the landfill.
Morris stressed the importance of cleaning recyclables before discarding them.
“This will ultimately help preserve space at the landfill and protect the environment,” said Morris.
CHANGING MARKETS
While National Sword has put a halt to recyclables coming into China for the time being, the policy has also left countless recycling firms—and countries—looking for other buyers who are willing to accept their waste and recyclables. Indonesia, Thailand, India, Vietnam and Malaysia are absorbing refuse that was once destined for China.
“China was buying a million tons a month from all over the world, taking lots of stuff that wasn’t good,” said Tad Phillips, general manager for TFC Recycling in Chester. “Now there are millions of tons looking for a place to go.”
TFC Recycling, which has been serving the R–Board for nearly seven years, is a recyclables collection, processing and marketing company located 10 miles south of Richmond. Since 1973, the company has been loading and exporting containers of refuse overseas on ships departing from Norfolk.
That journey starts when recyclables are received at the Eskimo Hill landfill and then loaded into a massive container. A conveyor belt takes the collection up to a compactor.
In 2016, TFC Recycling designed and installed Eskimo Hill’s compactor to help improve the flow of recycling from the facility, as well as the quality of the material that is sent to the receiving station in Chester. The compactor compresses the material into a manageable bulk that is packed into trailers for transport to TFC Recycling. Items that do not qualify as recyclable are sent to the landfill.
“We process about 21 tons of recyclables, five times a week,” said Morris.
That equates to about 5,460 tons per year, up from 3,743 tons collected in 2016, 3,780 tons in 2017 and 4,256 tons in 2018.
A SHATTERED COMMODITY
“Glass has been a problem for years,” Morris said.
Mostly made of sand, it has little financial value, and few buyers have the interest or the facilities to process it
“Glass is essentially worth nothing,” said Phillips. “It doesn’t have any value as a raw material—as opposed to aluminum—and you have to have specialized equipment to process it.”
Morris said glass that is placed into the single stream goes to the recycling facility in Chesterfield County. But R–Board officials urge residents to separate glass from other recyclables and drop it off so it can be crushed, combined with stone and used as roadbed at the landfill.
Crushed glass acts as a locking material to tie stone together, making the road base stronger.
Phillips said Arlington County stopped taking glass as part of its curbside pickup altogether. According to that county’s website, “a significant drop in the market value of glass recyclables means it is no longer economically or environmentally sustainable for the county to collect them via single-stream recycling.”
Fairfax County has special purple dumpsters specifically reserved for glass, Alexandria has drop-off centers as an “option to recover and recycle glass,” and Prince William County is “asking residents and refuse haulers to eliminate glass and some plastic containers from curbside recycling collection.”
Locally, King George County still operates a single-stream recycling program. No changes are planned at that county’s regional landfill or at the county’s convenience centers, said County Administrator Neiman Young.
Spotsylvania operates a single-stream recycling program and has experienced “no significant impacts,” according to county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis.
In Stafford, it costs nothing to drop off glass and other recyclables at Eskimo Hill or at the Belman Road Recycling Center.
“Even though the single-stream recycling concept is still around, we’re asking people to take out glass,” said Morris.
CLEANING THE TRASH
Single-stream recycling mixes paper, plastics, metal and other recyclables into one collection truck for sorting at a facility.
While several commercial companies still practice a single-stream policy, Morris stressed the importance of eliminating the contaminants in recyclable materials, noting the expense of sorting and the costs associated with moving materials from the recycling point to the general landfill.
“One of the biggest, nastiest things in recycling is dirty diapers, food and items not rinsed properly,” said Morris. “Make sure recycled materials are clean and dry and loose in the container. There’s a lot of wishful recycling, but really, some of this stuff should be going to Goodwill.”
“I’ve seen chairs, beds, refrigerators—everything you can think of—come in here,” said Cameron Morrow, a maintenance worker at the Eskimo Hill Road landfill, who sorts through mountains of trash every day picking out the recyclables.
While glass has always been a hard sell in the recycling world, even paper and scrap metals are starting to feel the pinch.
“Six years ago, the Chinese said they were going to generate their own cardboard. Over the last six years, they have cut back the amount of paper that comes into the country,” said Phillips. “We have the supply. Unfortunately, there’s no longer a demand.”
Phillips said other countries are accepting recyclables, but with countries such as China now recycling its own scrap metal, the recycling business has become a buyer’s market.
“It used to be $200 for a ton of scrap metal, now it’s $50,” said Phillips.
“Our business model is based on material we collect from our customers,” said Phillips. “We’re not getting the same revenue for the product that we used to get. Demand is down, and so are prices. It’s forced us, as an industry, to change the process.”
Although dropping off recyclables is free, the R–Board is funded by user fees. Residents who bring their own trash to the landfill pay $4 for a one-time visit, or a 10-trip coupon book is available for $30. Frequent users may even purchase an annual pass for $100.
Commercial vehicles—such as professional trash removing companies—pay by the ton. Since 2016, Stafford and the city have required that trash created and collected in those localities be dumped in the regional landfill, a move that helped stabilize the landfill’s finances.
Morris said the recycling program has been financially challenging as recycling markets have fluctuated, but the R–Board has “remained firmly committed to the recycling program,” she said.